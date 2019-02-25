Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s results

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. N/A 12.54 N/A 0.05 220.39 Clough Global Equity Fund 6.21M 22.57 5.40M 2.96 4.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Clough Global Equity Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 86.96% 0% 0%

Dividends

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.49 per share which is subject to 4.23% dividend yield. On the other side Clough Global Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.5 per share. It’s dividend yield is 11.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.3% of Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 27.65% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.54% 0.54% -3.44% -2.85% -8.77% -7.57% Clough Global Equity Fund -7.11% -12.39% -20.5% -15.89% -7.32% -10.1%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was less bearish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats on 7 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.