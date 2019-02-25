Reviewing Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Since Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 18.22 7.92M -0.52 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 56.96M -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuralstem Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuralstem Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -123.1% -74.7% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 64.8%. About 0.3% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -14.71% -24.96% -62.7% -74.46% -80.85% -75.06% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.69% -3.33% -26.49% 0% 0% -49.57%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.