Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

Both Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. N/A 0.00 11.59M -1.47 0.00 NuCana plc N/A 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neurotrope Inc. and NuCana plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -84% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 21.2 and its Quick Ratio is 21.2. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neurotrope Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares and 38.5% of NuCana plc shares. About 20.56% of Neurotrope Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.48% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. -17.23% -28.99% -47.31% -53.6% -28.05% -30.4% NuCana plc -9.59% 10.96% -24.86% -36.69% 51.9% 74.28%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has -30.4% weaker performance while NuCana plc has 74.28% stronger performance.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Neurotrope Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.