Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 38.57M 19.06 186.26M -0.53 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 3.95M 75.54 35.24M -2.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novavax Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. -482.91% 179.3% -66.8% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -892.15% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 160.42% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.1% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.8% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.16% of Novavax Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. 3.38% 8.63% 44.59% 36.31% 51.77% 72.58% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.18% 19.36% 17.66% 0% 0% 101.08%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has weaker performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Novavax Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.