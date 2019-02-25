Reviewing Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)’s and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 2.10B 2.28 189.69M -0.88 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 76.04M 0.40 12.44M -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuance Communications Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. -9.03% -8.7% -2.9% BSQUARE Corporation -16.36% -45.1% -28.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Nuance Communications Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, BSQUARE Corporation has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival BSQUARE Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. BSQUARE Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Nuance Communications Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nuance Communications Inc. has an average target price of $19.5, and a 16.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuance Communications Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 32.1%. About 1% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.4% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -5.88% -14.73% -8.51% 9.61% -2.97% -7.95% BSQUARE Corporation -2.38% -10.87% -8.89% -35.94% -53.41% -55.91%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. was less bearish than BSQUARE Corporation.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.