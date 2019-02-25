Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Its Competitors results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.79% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.91% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund -5.98% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 14.48M 242.02M 14.71 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 143.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 3.8% 4.87% -5.33% -4.5% -9.17% -7.97% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has -7.97% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s competitors have 5.71% stronger performance.

Dividends

$0.84 per share with a dividend yield of 5.8% is the annual dividend that Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund pays. On the other side Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s competitors have dividend yield of 6.96%.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s competitors beat on 8 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.