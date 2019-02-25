Reviewing Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.26% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.91% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.69% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -11.12% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 18.73M 168.50M 16.97 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

The potential upside of the competitors is 143.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 2.22% 3.83% -7.24% -4.62% -10.6% -9.25% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund had bearish trend while Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund pay is $0.83 per share with a dividend yield of 5.79%. On the other side, 6.96% is the dividend yield of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s rivals.

Summary

On 8 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s competitors beat Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.