Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 20.62% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund N/A 1.11M 82.43 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

The potential upside of the peers is 143.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund -0.56% 3.02% -0.17% -1.62% -9.95% -8.6% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has -8.60% weaker performance while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s rivals have 5.71% stronger performance.

Dividends

$0.92 per share with a dividend yield of 7.08% is the annual dividend that Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund pays. On the other side Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s peers have dividend yield of 6.96%.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 7 indicators compared to the company itself.