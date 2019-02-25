Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NUO)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I has 18.68% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|36.44%
|21.95%
|9.89%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I
|N/A
|17.65M
|0.00
|Industry Average
|88.68M
|243.35M
|30.78
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.31
|2.09
|2.13
|2.40
The potential upside of the peers is 143.50%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I
|0.9%
|1.57%
|-2.2%
|-2.55%
|-9.57%
|-8.15%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|3.66%
|6.51%
|3.80%
|5.69%
|5.71%
For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I has -8.15% weaker performance while Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s peers have 5.71% stronger performance.
Dividends
$0.65 per share with a dividend yield of 4.59% is the annual dividend that Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I pays. On the other side Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s peers have dividend yield of 6.96%.
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I.