Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NUO)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I has 18.68% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I N/A 17.65M 0.00 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

The potential upside of the peers is 143.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 0.9% 1.57% -2.2% -2.55% -9.57% -8.15% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I has -8.15% weaker performance while Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s peers have 5.71% stronger performance.

Dividends

$0.65 per share with a dividend yield of 4.59% is the annual dividend that Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I pays. On the other side Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s peers have dividend yield of 6.96%.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I.