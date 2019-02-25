Reviewing OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

This is a contrast between OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated N/A 0.00 40.81M -1.01 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 32.72M -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -179.5% -144.8% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.1% -38.8%

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.5% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 11.95% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated -0.59% 1.77% -43.9% -40.05% -48.82% -46.14% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.55% 11.6% -17.9% -34.44% -40.4% -12.03%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.