Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 9.98% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 58.51% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 48.27M 82.50M 18.98 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

The competitors have a potential upside of 143.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.78% -0.55% -0.98% -0.4% -0.4% -0.79% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

$1.62 per share with a dividend yield of 6.4% is the annual dividend that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. pays. On the other side, 6.96% is the dividend yield of Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s rivals.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 8 of the 7 factors compared to the company itself.