Reviewing Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR)’s and Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT)’s results

We are contrasting Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) and Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications Company Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems N/A 0.00 N/A 0.93 7.44

In table 1 we can see Partner Communications Company Ltd. and Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% -0.9% -0.3% Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems 0.00% 7.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.54 shows that Partner Communications Company Ltd. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Partner Communications Company Ltd. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Partner Communications Company Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems.

Dividends

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems also pays out annual dividends at $1.68 per share and at a 22.08% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems are owned by institutional investors. About 46.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Partner Communications Company Ltd. 1.18% 8.38% 19.22% 41.18% -7.02% -12.79% Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems -6.75% -21.03% -5.99% -27.11% -22.71% -32.19%

For the past year Partner Communications Company Ltd. was less bearish than Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems beats Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets. The company also provides system integration services and IT solutions. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems has a partnership agreement with Nokia for joint development and deployment of NokiaÂ’s new technological solutions, as well as to promote new digital products and services of Mobile TeleSystems Group. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems is a subsidiary of Sistema Finance S.A.