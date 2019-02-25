Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 179.54 21.51M -1.02 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 8.05M 15.79 32.65M -1.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -405.59% -383.1% -45%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.36% and 51.3%. 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.98% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28.77% -28.18% 0% 0% 0% -26.6% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -19.13% -27.15% -54.22% -57.01% 0% -49.77%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.