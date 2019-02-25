Reviewing Prana Biotechnology Limited (PRAN)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.67 0.00 Immuron Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prana Biotechnology Limited and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Prana Biotechnology Limited and Immuron Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Limited 0.00% -37.8% -34.3% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prana Biotechnology Limited and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders owned 18.7% of Prana Biotechnology Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Limited -9.31% -14.69% -22.56% -22.61% -50.97% -51.6% Immuron Limited -1.54% 0% -23.4% -14.45% 29.14% 39.89%

For the past year Prana Biotechnology Limited had bearish trend while Immuron Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Immuron Limited beats Prana Biotechnology Limited.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.