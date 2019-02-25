Reviewing PrimeEnergy Corporation (PNRG)’s and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Corporation 124.10M 2.06 28.46M 2.90 27.12 NextDecade Corporation N/A 0.00 46.96M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PrimeEnergy Corporation and NextDecade Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Corporation 22.93% 10.9% 4.2% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -48.6% -35.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of PrimeEnergy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.6% of NextDecade Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 7% are PrimeEnergy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of NextDecade Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Corporation 2.29% 9.1% 20.19% 75.04% 29.98% 52.95% NextDecade Corporation -6.36% -9.07% -4.07% -24.64% -31.14% -43.39%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Corporation had bullish trend while NextDecade Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors NextDecade Corporation.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.