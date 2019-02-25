Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|27.80M
|15.98
|47.77M
|-0.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-72.6%
|-56%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-171.83%
|-8.7%
|-7%
Volatility & Risk
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Mesoblast Limited has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Mesoblast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$37.5 is ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 198.80%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 63.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 3% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders owned 20.62% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|-10.44%
|-15.07%
|-8.47%
|162.62%
|478.64%
|429.3%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-12.55%
|-47.53%
|-27.35%
|-30.56%
|-18.74%
|-27.23%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 429.3% stronger performance while Mesoblast Limited has -27.23% weaker performance.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.