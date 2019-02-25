Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 27.80M 15.98 47.77M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -72.6% -56% Mesoblast Limited -171.83% -8.7% -7%

Volatility & Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Mesoblast Limited has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Mesoblast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$37.5 is ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 198.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 3% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders owned 20.62% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. -10.44% -15.07% -8.47% 162.62% 478.64% 429.3% Mesoblast Limited -12.55% -47.53% -27.35% -30.56% -18.74% -27.23%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 429.3% stronger performance while Mesoblast Limited has -27.23% weaker performance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.