Reviewing PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)’s and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS Holdings Inc. 197.02M 7.86 64.25M -1.09 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 278.39M 8.46 69.44M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PROS Holdings Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PROS Holdings Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS Holdings Inc. -32.61% 254.1% -21.4% Eventbrite Inc. -24.94% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Eventbrite Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. PROS Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$44 is PROS Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eventbrite Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PROS Holdings Inc. -1.03% -5.01% -19.53% -9.26% 31.52% 20.38% Eventbrite Inc. 5.82% -1.1% 0% 0% 0% -13.86%

For the past year PROS Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.