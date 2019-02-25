Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 9.69M 7.66 51.38M -0.35 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 25.47M 28.67 82.53M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -530.24% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. -324.03% -23% -18.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Cellectis S.A.’s potential upside is 45.94% and its average price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.82% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 29.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. About 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.09% -9.42% -14.23% -9.66% -35.18% -36.46% Cellectis S.A. -12.03% -27.86% -25.47% -35.88% -21.71% -33.55%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.