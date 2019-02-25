Reviewing RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 9.00M 24.59 41.55M -1.94 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 46.37M 16.19 2.83M -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -461.67% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. -6.10% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.06% and 91.1% respectively. Insiders held 5.84% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 9.8% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -17% -15.9% -5.55% -3.99% 41.01% 35.8% Principia Biopharma Inc. -0.68% 14.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.25%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 35.8% stronger performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has -15.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.