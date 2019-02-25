Reviewing Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL)’s and Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s results

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) and Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) are two firms in the Electronics Wholesale that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richardson Electronics Ltd. 172.61M 0.53 2.39M 0.22 32.62 Avnet Inc. 19.99B 0.24 137.56M -0.84 0.00

Demonstrates Richardson Electronics Ltd. and Avnet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Richardson Electronics Ltd. and Avnet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richardson Electronics Ltd. 1.38% 3.2% 2.7% Avnet Inc. -0.69% -2.7% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.92 beta indicates that Richardson Electronics Ltd. is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Avnet Inc.’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Richardson Electronics Ltd. Its rival Avnet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.5 respectively. Richardson Electronics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avnet Inc.

Dividends

Richardson Electronics Ltd. pays out $0.24 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 3.46%. Meanhile, Avnet Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.78 per share and 1.74% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Richardson Electronics Ltd. and Avnet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Richardson Electronics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Avnet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Richardson Electronics Ltd. 0.42% -2.41% -19.89% -24.26% 14.81% 6.97% Avnet Inc. -4.68% -5.07% -12.65% 5.35% 6.75% 5.43%

For the past year Richardson Electronics Ltd. has stronger performance than Avnet Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Richardson Electronics Ltd. beats Avnet Inc.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. This segment also offers technical services for microwave and industrial equipment. The companyÂ’s Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, and application specific software packages to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts, including CT and MRI tubes, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, magnetrons; replacement flat panel detectors and upgrades; and additional replacement components. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. This segment also offers customer support services, which facilitate customers to evaluate, design-in, and procure electronic components throughout the lifecycle of their technology products and systems. In addition, it provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. Additionally, this segment offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. It serves various markets, including automotive, communications, computer hardware and peripherals, industrial and manufacturing, medical equipment, and defense and aerospace. The Premier Farnell segment distributes electronic components primarily to support design engineers, maintenance and test engineers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.