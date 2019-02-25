Reviewing SAP SE (SAP)’s and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s results

As Application Software businesses, SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE N/A 0.00 N/A 3.83 26.63 Marin Software Incorporated 58.63M 0.44 41.67M -8.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SAP SE and Marin Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has SAP SE and Marin Software Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 16.3% 9.5% Marin Software Incorporated -71.07% -90.2% -66.5%

Volatility and Risk

SAP SE is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. Marin Software Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.54 beta which makes it 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SAP SE are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marin Software Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAP SE.

Dividends

SAP SE shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1.63 per share which is subject to 1.52% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Marin Software Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SAP SE and Marin Software Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 1 1 2.50 Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

SAP SE has a 26.48% upside potential and an average price target of $137.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SAP SE and Marin Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 37.8% respectively. SAP SE’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Marin Software Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -1.72% -6.93% -13.83% -15.09% -9.36% -9.31% Marin Software Incorporated -14.13% 2.53% -28.19% -58.46% -75.7% -77.81%

For the past year SAP SE was less bearish than Marin Software Incorporated.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors SAP SE beats Marin Software Incorporated.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.