Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 0.00 42.82M -1.74 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 12.79M -8.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -114.6% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 18.8%. 19.6% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.93% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 5.3% 4.74% 1.02% 48.18% 0% 65.48% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -2.63% -34.22% -49.83% -80.66% -89.86% -88.98%

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.