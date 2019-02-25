Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s results

Both SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 508.88M 3.30 22.47M 0.03 558.89 Manhattan Associates Inc. 559.16M 6.35 104.69M 1.52 30.42

Table 1 demonstrates SecureWorks Corp. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manhattan Associates Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SecureWorks Corp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. SecureWorks Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Manhattan Associates Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SecureWorks Corp. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. -4.42% -2.4% -1.7% Manhattan Associates Inc. 18.72% 69.8% 34.3%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. Its rival Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Manhattan Associates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SecureWorks Corp. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.3% of SecureWorks Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SecureWorks Corp.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -16.21% -17.86% 13.89% 18.63% 82.47% 70.12% Manhattan Associates Inc. -6.88% -5.95% -20.25% -0.24% 4.44% -6.9%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. had bullish trend while Manhattan Associates Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 12 of the 14 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.