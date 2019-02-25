Reviewing Shire plc (SHPG)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shire plc N/A 0.00 N/A 7.94 21.44 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Shire plc and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shire plc 0.00% 13% 7.2% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -72.6% -56%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Shire plc is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shire plc are 0.9 and 0.5. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shire plc.

Dividends

$0.35 per share with a dividend yield of 0.2% is the annual dividend that Shire plc pay. No dividend is paid out for ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Shire plc and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shire plc 0 1 0 2.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 2 3.00

Shire plc has a 9.38% upside potential and an average price target of $196. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $37.5, while its potential upside is 181.53%. The results provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Shire plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shire plc and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 22.9% and 63.5% respectively. About 0.1% of Shire plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 20.62% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shire plc -3.11% -5.99% 1.27% 6.01% 18.67% 9.67% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. -10.44% -15.07% -8.47% 162.62% 478.64% 429.3%

For the past year Shire plc has weaker performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Shire plc beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its marketed products include ADVATE and ADYNOVATE/ADYNOVI for hemophilia A; RIXUBIS to treat hemophilia B; VONVENDI for the treatment of von willebrand Disease; FEIBA to treat hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors; CINRYZE and FIRAZYR for hereditary angioedema; ELAPRASE to treat hunter syndrome; REPLAGAL for Fabry disease; and VPRIV to treat type 1 Gaucher disease. The company marketed products also comprise of VYVANSE/VENVANSE/ELVANSE/TYVENSE/VUXEN/ADUVANZ for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge eating disorder; ADDERALL XR to treat ADHD; GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, GAMMAGARD S/D, HYQVIA, and CUVITRU for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency; and FLEXBUMIN to treat hypovolemia and hypoalbuminemia. In addition, its marketed products consists of LIALDA/MEZAVANT for ulcerative colitis; GATTEX/REVESTIVE to treat short bowel syndrome; NATPARA for the control of hypocalcemia in patients with hypoparathyroidism; ONCASPAR to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ONYVIDE for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas; and XIIDRA to treat dry eye disease. The company markets its products through wholesalers, distribution centers, and pharmacies. It has collaborative and other licensing arrangements with Pfizer Inc.; Precision BioSciences; Symphogen; Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Coherus Biosciences, Inc.; Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group. Shire plc was founded in 1986 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.