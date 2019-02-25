Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Since Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 5.52M 2.89 7.93M -0.83 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Soligenix Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. -143.66% -142.4% -87% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -72.6% -56%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.91 shows that Soligenix Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Soligenix Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $37.5, which is potential 198.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 63.5%. 14.4% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 20.62% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. -7.21% -13.45% -30.41% -32.86% -48.76% -53.59% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. -10.44% -15.07% -8.47% 162.62% 478.64% 429.3%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bearish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.