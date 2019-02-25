Reviewing Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)’s and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s results

This is a contrast between Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 16.26M -0.54 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5.34M 58.08 45.03M -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sophiris Bio Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% -946.2% -76.5% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -843.26% -27.7% -26.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 286.40% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.5% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.75% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33.5% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. 1.01% -6.51% -29.97% -45.97% 5.24% -11.45% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 9.88% 2.85% -33.26% -43.15% -42.97% -43.15%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.