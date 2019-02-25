Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.46% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.18% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-5.88%
|-11.62%
|-23.04%
|-8.31%
|0%
|-11.31%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has 0.31% stronger performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has -11.31% weaker performance.
Summary
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 1 of the 1 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.