Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.46% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.18% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -5.88% -11.62% -23.04% -8.31% 0% -11.31%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has 0.31% stronger performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has -11.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 1 of the 1 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.