Reviewing State Street Corporation (STT)’s and Its Rivals results

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of State Street Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.91% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand State Street Corporation has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has State Street Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 20.13% 11.90% 1.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares State Street Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 2.41B 11.97B 9.21 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

State Street Corporation has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio State Street Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for State Street Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 2 8 2.73 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

State Street Corporation presently has an average target price of $90.71, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 143.50%. State Street Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of State Street Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -12.31% -13.45% -26.49% -36.12% -33.94% -34.4% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year State Street Corporation has -34.40% weaker performance while State Street Corporation’s competitors have 5.71% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

State Street Corporation has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, State Street Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$1.78 per share with a dividend yield of 2.46% is the annual dividend that State Street Corporation pays. On the other side, 6.96% is the dividend yield of State Street Corporation’s competitors.

Summary

State Street Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 7 indicators compared to the company itself.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.