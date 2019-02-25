Reviewing Strategic Education Inc. (STRA)’s and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s results

This is a contrast between Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education Inc. 510.79M 5.22 44.62M -1.22 0.00 China Online Education Group N/A 0.00 N/A -3.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Strategic Education Inc. and China Online Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education Inc. -8.74% -8.7% -6.8% China Online Education Group 0.00% 73.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Strategic Education Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, China Online Education Group has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Strategic Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Online Education Group.

Dividends

Strategic Education Inc. pays out a $1.25 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 0.98% dividend yield. China Online Education Group does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Strategic Education Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of China Online Education Group are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Strategic Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.24% of China Online Education Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strategic Education Inc. -12.35% -10.91% -11.56% 7.68% 27.09% 33.55% China Online Education Group 0.13% -7.67% -6.59% -33.89% -26.75% -36.48%

For the past year Strategic Education Inc. had bullish trend while China Online Education Group had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Strategic Education Inc. beats China Online Education Group.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.