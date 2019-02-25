Reviewing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s and Its Peers results

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.91% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.69% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 33.33% 29.50% 22.90% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1.79B 5.37B 12.32 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 6 2 2.22 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

$103.56 is the consensus target price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., with a potential upside of 5.45%. The peers have a potential upside of 143.50%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. -6.95% -8.92% -15.56% -26.55% -10.02% -11.89% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. had bearish trend while T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.25 which is 24.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$2.8 per share with a dividend yield of 2.86% is the annual dividend that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. pays. On the other side T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s peers have dividend yield of 6.96%.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s peers beat T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.