Reviewing Teck Resources Limited (TECK)’s and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s results

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 4.56 4.61 Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 2.00B 1.22 358.29M 2.96 6.60

Demonstrates Teck Resources Limited and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Teck Resources Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teck Resources Limited and Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 16.3% 9% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 17.91% 32% 17.3%

Volatility and Risk

Teck Resources Limited is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.56 beta. From a competition point of view, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teck Resources Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Teck Resources Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Teck Resources Limited pay is $0.15 per share with a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has an annual dividend pay of $2.09 per share while its annual dividend yield is 11.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.8% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.6% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited 3.6% -3.22% -3.71% -28.88% -6.42% -19.64% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. -0.61% 0.26% -1.61% -1.86% 9.41% -0.86%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Teck Resources Limited

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Teck Resources Limited.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.