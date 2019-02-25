Reviewing The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)’s and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)’s results

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 4.49B 1.12 239.00M 7.56 14.67 Amerisafe Inc. 378.02M 3.21 53.48M 3.43 18.37

Demonstrates The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Amerisafe Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Amerisafe Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Amerisafe Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Amerisafe Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 5.32% 11.3% 2.2% Amerisafe Inc. 14.15% 12.1% 3.5%

A 1 beta indicates that The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Amerisafe Inc. on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. pays out a $2.22 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.87% dividend yield. On the other side Amerisafe Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share. It’s dividend yield is 1.36%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Amerisafe Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.86% and an $133 average target price.

Roughly 87.8% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Amerisafe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Amerisafe Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -3.28% -0.99% -7.25% -8.84% 5.7% 2.66% Amerisafe Inc. -2.45% -3.06% -1.39% 3.63% 0.36% 2.29%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amerisafe Inc.

On 9 of the 15 factors The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats Amerisafe Inc.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.