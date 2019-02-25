Reviewing Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 90.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.17% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 12.07% 9.80% 4.60% Industry Average 55.35% 15.23% 7.86%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 2.94B 24.36B 34.68 Industry Average 82.92M 149.82M 59.11

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.86 2.73

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. presently has an average target price of $251.33, suggesting a potential downside of -0.31%. The potential upside of the peers is 89.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -5% -3.44% -0.05% 9.08% 27.72% 24.86% Industry Average 8.84% 12.72% 5.59% 24.26% 45.94% 40.81%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s peers have 4.67 and 4.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. pay is $0.68 per share with a dividend yield of 0.27%. On the other side, 1.53% is the dividend yield of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s rivals.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s rivals beat Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.