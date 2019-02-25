Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 10.99M 3.59 2.32M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation -21.11% -6.3% -4.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 14.2% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -10.96% 0% 0% 0% 0% -16.29% ImmuCell Corporation -0.53% -6.54% 9.22% 5.67% -16.09% -15.13%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 9 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.