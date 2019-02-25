Reviewing VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)’s and Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s results

This is a contrast between VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) and Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx Limited N/A 0.00 17.78M -0.61 0.00 Co-Diagnostics Inc. N/A 638.10 5.83M -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VolitionRx Limited and Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx Limited 0.00% -144.8% -100.7% Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -299.4% -184%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VolitionRx Limited are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Co-Diagnostics Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. VolitionRx Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VolitionRx Limited and Co-Diagnostics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 1.9%. Insiders held roughly 7% of VolitionRx Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.88% of Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VolitionRx Limited -6.25% -23.64% -6.67% -9.48% -34.78% -28.57% Co-Diagnostics Inc. 11.11% -2.13% -28.35% -45.26% -51.27% -12.88%

For the past year VolitionRx Limited was more bearish than Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors VolitionRx Limited.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.