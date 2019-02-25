Reviewing VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)’s and Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s results

This is a contrast between VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) and Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VolitionRx Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|17.78M
|-0.61
|0.00
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|N/A
|638.10
|5.83M
|-0.47
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VolitionRx Limited and Co-Diagnostics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VolitionRx Limited
|0.00%
|-144.8%
|-100.7%
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|0.00%
|-299.4%
|-184%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VolitionRx Limited are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Co-Diagnostics Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. VolitionRx Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Co-Diagnostics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
VolitionRx Limited and Co-Diagnostics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 1.9%. Insiders held roughly 7% of VolitionRx Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.88% of Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|VolitionRx Limited
|-6.25%
|-23.64%
|-6.67%
|-9.48%
|-34.78%
|-28.57%
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|11.11%
|-2.13%
|-28.35%
|-45.26%
|-51.27%
|-12.88%
For the past year VolitionRx Limited was more bearish than Co-Diagnostics Inc.
Summary
Co-Diagnostics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors VolitionRx Limited.
VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.