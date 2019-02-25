Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 38.01M 10.00 N/A 0.75 15.39 Principal Real Estate Income Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund dividend pay is $1.29 per share with 10.73% dividend yield annually. Principal Real Estate Income Fund does not offer a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.26% and 0% respectively. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 17.42%. Competitively, 14.55% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.52% -1.62% -6.54% -9.68% -11.61% -11.41% Principal Real Estate Income Fund -1.71% -2.65% -5.48% -2.7% -1.05% -1.63%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was more bearish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.