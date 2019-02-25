Reviewing Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|38.01M
|10.00
|N/A
|0.75
|15.39
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund dividend pay is $1.29 per share with 10.73% dividend yield annually. Principal Real Estate Income Fund does not offer a dividend.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.26% and 0% respectively. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 17.42%. Competitively, 14.55% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.52%
|-1.62%
|-6.54%
|-9.68%
|-11.61%
|-11.41%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|-1.71%
|-2.65%
|-5.48%
|-2.7%
|-1.05%
|-1.63%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund was more bearish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.