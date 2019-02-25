Reviewing Western Digital Corporation (WDC)’s and Its Peers results

As Data Storage Devices company, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Digital Corporation has 86.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.88% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of Western Digital Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.65% of all Data Storage Devices companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Western Digital Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Digital Corporation 4.34% 4.40% 1.70% Industry Average 10.83% 38.93% 6.87%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Western Digital Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Digital Corporation 841.00M 19.39B 6.44 Industry Average 267.29M 2.47B 25.53

Western Digital Corporation has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Western Digital Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Western Digital Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Digital Corporation 1 9 3 2.23 Industry Average 1.40 4.75 2.14 2.46

Western Digital Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $57, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. The potential upside of the competitors is 41.17%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Western Digital Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Digital Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Digital Corporation -8.22% -14.16% -26.98% -49.81% -46.83% -47.62% Industry Average 0.00% 5.79% 0.96% 0.00% 16.22% 16.36%

For the past year Western Digital Corporation had bearish trend while Western Digital Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Western Digital Corporation are 2.4 and 1.7. Competitively, Western Digital Corporation’s competitors have 1.96 and 1.71 for Current and Quick Ratio. Western Digital Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Western Digital Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Western Digital Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.12. In other hand, Western Digital Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.32 which is 31.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Western Digital Corporation pay is $2 per share with a dividend yield of 4.24%. On the other side Western Digital Corporation’s competitors have dividend yield of 4.52%.

Summary

Western Digital Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 7 factors Western Digital Corporation.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. The company also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes. In addition, it offers NAND-flash embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, automotive, IoT, and connected home applications; NAND-flash memory wafers; and custom embedded solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions that combine NAND-flash and mobile dynamic random-access memory in an integrated package. Further, it provides client solutions that consist of HDDs and SSDs embedded into external storage products; removable cards for use in mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still cameras, action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; USB flash drives used in computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products. Additionally, the company licenses its intellectual property. It sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. It serves storage subsystem suppliers, OEMs, Internet and social media infrastructure players, and PC and Mac OEMs. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.