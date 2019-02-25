Reviewing Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO)’s and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 2.59B 2.34 117.70M 0.51 49.66 Boxlight Corporation 31.19M 0.98 11.22M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 4.54% 6.6% 1.1% Boxlight Corporation -35.97% -128.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Boxlight Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Boxlight Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Boxlight Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Boxlight Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a 67.21% upside potential and an average target price of $43.14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares and 2.5% of Boxlight Corporation shares. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Boxlight Corporation has 48.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. -4.71% -17.45% -26.69% -31.36% -27.11% -31.85% Boxlight Corporation -18.61% -30.63% -48.21% -66.49% 0% -67.52%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Boxlight Corporation.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats Boxlight Corporation.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.