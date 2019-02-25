REX American Resources Corporation (REX)’s Financial Results Comparing With SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources Corporation 482.86M 1.05 49.64M 5.43 12.15 SG Blocks Inc. 7.99M 1.45 4.09M -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources Corporation 10.28% 12.9% 10.4% SG Blocks Inc. -51.19% -40% -30.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both REX American Resources Corporation and SG Blocks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 17.4% respectively. REX American Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, 2.4% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REX American Resources Corporation -5.1% -12.84% -14.51% -10.94% -23.77% -20.23% SG Blocks Inc. 6.73% -14.88% -1.13% -30.28% -32.76% -41.64%

For the past year REX American Resources Corporation has stronger performance than SG Blocks Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats SG Blocks Inc.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.