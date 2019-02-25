Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Holding in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Has Increased by $4.33 Million as Shares Rose; Anderson Hoagland & Co Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 143.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 13,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, up from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 3.81M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 109.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 188,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 360,424 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.34 million, up from 172,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 972,641 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 44.00% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 26/03/2018 – Uber says a single metric isn’t a clear indication of an autonomous car’s safety Drivers still had to take over once every 13 miles in Arizona, according to new documents the New York Times obtained; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $851.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 28,264 shares to 57,694 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 7,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold NYT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 141.17 million shares or 0.18% more from 140.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 85,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin owns 45,593 shares. Pnc Ser Group holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 7,157 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 88,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Incorporated De holds 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 1.44 million shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.53 million shares. Force Cap holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 28,585 shares. Weybosset Research And Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 203,215 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Manufacturers Life The invested in 315,088 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 16,972 shares. Diker Lc, New York-based fund reported 90,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 139,953 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $4.79 million activity. DENHAM ROBERT E also sold $97,226 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 14,700 shares valued at $460,736 was made by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Monday, February 11. 40,000 shares valued at $1.04M were sold by Thompson Mark on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $14,010 were sold by TOBEN DOREEN A on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $2.06M was sold by Inversora Carso – S.A. de C.V..

