Rfg Advisory Group Cut Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position as Share Price Declined; Hikari Power LTD Has Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $319,700 as Market Value Declined

Rfg Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 48.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rfg Advisory Group Llc sold 12,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,327 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32 million, down from 26,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rfg Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.29. About 38,254 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,350 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.84 million, down from 165,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.44. About 263,703 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”

Rfg Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $103.68M and $381.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 6,002 shares to 18,215 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 6,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold TSS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 136.26 million shares or 1.02% more from 134.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). The Florida-based Augustine Asset Management Incorporated has invested 2.96% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 130,729 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 176,467 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Liability has 2,677 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 428,867 are held by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Montag A &, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,073 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp accumulated 0.01% or 15,495 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 3,148 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Putnam Invs owns 144,836 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,484 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 276 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 267,330 were reported by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Company.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $7.86 million activity. Todd Paul M had sold 10,739 shares worth $979,687. On Friday, February 8 GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 11,273 shares. 2,297 shares were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K, worth $209,548 on Friday, February 8. WOODS M TROY had sold 47,812 shares worth $4.36 million on Friday, February 8.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.