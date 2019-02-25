Richard Bernstein Advisors Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Position; As Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Declined, F&V Capital Management Boosted Stake by $2.07 Million

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 69.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 62,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,270 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.06M, up from 90,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 3.02M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 18,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,449 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, up from 70,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 14.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 105,954 shares. Regal Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 36,606 shares. Fiera holds 0% or 13,891 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 114,379 shares. Coastline owns 20,000 shares. 218 are owned by Mgmt. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.98M shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 86,843 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Networks Limited has invested 0.29% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Credit Agricole S A has 2,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.44% or 1.84 million shares. Tyrus Sam accumulated 55,000 shares or 5.17% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 13.45M shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,622 shares to 142,052 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,520 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $2.49 million activity. Lee Jae Hyun sold 26,204 shares worth $919,176. Park Joo Man also sold $522,528 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares. $99,473 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Doerger Brian J.. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES had bought 17,787 shares worth $501,766 on Wednesday, January 2.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $185.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 121,870 shares to 172,105 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.