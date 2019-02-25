RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 38.87M 7.16 22.68M 1.45 10.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 58.35% 0% 0%

Dividends

On the other side, $1.41 per share with a dividend yield of 8.31% for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. No dividend is paid out by RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is $18.25, which is potential 5.19% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.43% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.92% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.37% -1.05% -8.39% -9.11% -13.1% -12.62% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.26% -5.15% -7.67% -6.07% -13.92% -11.94%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.