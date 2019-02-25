Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 366.92M 3.57 299.30M -0.93 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Roan Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Roan Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. -81.57% -12.9% -9.6% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.4%

Liquidity

Roan Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Baytex Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Roan Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baytex Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Roan Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roan Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.1% and 49.7%. Roan Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 50%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -3.4% -39.76% -39.46% -44.35% -41.75% -45.87% Baytex Energy Corp. -6.52% -20.37% -35.09% -59.24% -45.05% -42.67%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Roan Resources Inc.

Summary

Baytex Energy Corp. beats Roan Resources Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.