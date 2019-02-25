Roanoke Asset Management Holding in Home Depot (HD) Decreased by $526,815; American Research & Management Has Trimmed Its General Electric (GE) Position by $345,785; Share Value Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.31 million, down from 47,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

American Research & Management decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 31,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,377 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $332,000, down from 60,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 0.52% or 16.25 million shares. Martin And Tn stated it has 10,003 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,771 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Cibc invested in 506,325 shares. Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,656 shares. Baldwin Management Lc invested in 5,675 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 100 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 3,907 shares. Cumberland Prns Ltd has 9,488 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.63% or 5,100 shares. 198,200 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management. Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 0.42% or 29,622 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 21,233 shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $22.20 million activity. 250 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M.. Another trade for 13,457 shares valued at $2.32 million was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. On Monday, November 19 VADON MARK C bought $2.00M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 11,500 shares. The insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $169,330 was made by Kadre Manuel on Tuesday, November 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shufro Rose And has 1.35% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.29M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 412,809 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 24,555 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd reported 18,326 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 57,189 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability has 515,385 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Curbstone holds 65,322 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 22,257 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zacks Inv reported 13,732 shares. Grimes & Company Inc stated it has 165,372 shares. 153,523 were accumulated by Umb Natl Bank N A Mo. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 23,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Group Inc accumulated 24.95M shares or 0.93% of the stock. Utah Retirement owns 1.60M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association invested in 0.13% or 4.76 million shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $336.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 2,680 shares to 7,455 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.78 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, worth $94,800 on Tuesday, November 6. DSOUZA FRANCISCO also bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, November 14.