Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Upped Its Southern Co (SO) Stake; Plexus (PLXS) Has 0.69 Sentiment

Plexus Corp (PLXS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 57 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 83 sold and reduced equity positions in Plexus Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 30.26 million shares, down from 39.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Plexus Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 70 Increased: 42 New Position: 15.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 9.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 75,812 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 6.45%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 876,977 shares with $38.23M value, up from 801,165 last quarter. Southern Co now has $51.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 178,595 shares to 439,129 valued at $16.97 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 19,303 shares and now owns 45,367 shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 11 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Thursday, December 6 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 10 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 29 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21 with “Underweight”. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 76,614 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 172,545 shares. Burt Wealth accumulated 606 shares. The New York-based Burns J W & Company Inc Ny has invested 0.33% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dt Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 83,194 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 9,135 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jnba Financial reported 8,749 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 26,039 shares. The Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). South Dakota Inv Council owns 171,660 shares. Webster Bank N A accumulated 1,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New England Professional Planning Gru Inc stated it has 5,002 shares. Charter holds 0.07% or 14,604 shares in its portfolio.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.84 million activity. Lantrip Mark also sold $428,207 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, December 4. 90,942 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $4.42 million were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. Greene Kimberly S – sold $705,450 worth of stock. Wilson Anthony L sold $1.66 million worth of stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. It has a 15.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity.