Rockshelter Capital Management Has Cut Stake in General Motors (GM) as Shares Rose; Sanders Capital Decreased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding as Share Price Declined

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 32,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 294,642 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.92 million, down from 327,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 1.52M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR SUPPLY OF GM COTTON SEEDS AS IT IS MERGER TO MONOPOLY IN SA; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Govt Set to Cut Monsanto’s GM Cotton Seed Royalties by 20 Percent; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Pushes for Renewed Tax Breaks on Electric Vehicles; 24/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – GM ISSUES STATEMENT ON U.S./CHINA TRADE; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 26/04/2018 – GM Truck Changeover Makes Barra’s Profit Target a Tougher Sell; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK LTD IDBI.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID CBI BOOKS EX-GM OF CO FOR FRAUD; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 0.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $226.04M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 219,893 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2019 Forecasts Show GM Has an Edge on Fiat Chrysler – The Motley Fool” on February 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History, Feb. 11: GM Signs Auto’s First Union Contract (NYSE:GM) – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) – General Motors Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Softbank Invests In Autonomous Grocery Delivery Startup Nuro – Benzinga” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 32,610 shares. Tcw Group Inc reported 670,098 shares stake. Logan Cap Mgmt invested in 443,123 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 6.54M shares stake. First Fincl Corporation In owns 1,000 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 0.11% or 13,508 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 119,749 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 88,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 107 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 116,666 shares. Utd Fire Group Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.50 million activity. $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 41,600 shares. Moreover, Kj Harrison Inc has 0.63% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Old Point Tru Financial N A reported 39,732 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. 3,528 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Llc. Pnc Fincl Inc reported 959,111 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.93 million shares. Thompson Davis Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Andra Ap owns 0.26% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 48,500 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 2.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 183,408 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc. Raymond James Ser Advisors stated it has 96,295 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Lc invested in 16,471 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 14,755 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.