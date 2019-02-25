Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) to pay $0.12 on Mar 15, 2019; RUSORO MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (RMLFF) Shorts Decreased By 6.18%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc (NASDAQ:RMCF) is expected to pay $0.12 on Mar 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:RMCF) shareholders before Mar 4, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc’s current price of $9.10 translates into 1.32% yield. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc’s dividend has Mar 5, 2019 as record date. Feb 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 6,395 shares traded. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) has declined 30.56% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RMCF News: 09/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Reports Voting Results from the 2018 Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Engages CEOLIVE Media Group to Enhance Investor Awareness and Handle Shareholder lnquiries; 16/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Engages CEOLIVE Media Group to Enhance Investor Awareness and Handle Shareholder Inquiries; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 09/05/2018 – ROCKY MOUNTAIN DEALERSHIPS-AGRICULTURE AND AGRI-FOOD CANADA SEES TOTAL PRODUCTION OF PRINCIPAL FIELD CROPS TO BE 93.1 MLN TONS FOR 2017-2018 CROP YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMHB); 02/04/2018 – FDA: Rocky Mountain Pharmacy Inc 04/02/2018; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 20/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Input Requested on the Future of Cascade Cottages In Rocky Mountain National Park; 15/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Provides Company Updates

RUSORO MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:RMLFF) had a decrease of 6.18% in short interest. RMLFF’s SI was 83,500 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 6.18% from 89,000 shares previously. With 135,600 avg volume, 1 days are for RUSORO MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:RMLFF)’s short sellers to cover RMLFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.059. About shares traded. Rusoro Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMLFF) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. The company has market cap of $54.13 million. It operates through five divisions, Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. It has a 23.33 P/E ratio. The firm produces approximately 350 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mining and mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $30.51 million. It operates 2 mines in production and 10 exploration projects in Venezuela. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd. in November 2006.