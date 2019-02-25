Ronna Sue Cohen Has Trimmed B & G Foods New (BGS) Holding By $679,185; Argent Trust Company Raised Its American Express Co (AXP) Position

Argent Trust Company increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 7.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 3,633 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Argent Trust Company holds 50,377 shares with $5.29 million value, up from 46,744 last quarter. American Express Co now has $90.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 2.26 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) stake by 46.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 25,155 shares as B & G Foods Inc New (BGS)’s stock declined 6.42%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 29,076 shares with $798,000 value, down from 54,231 last quarter. B & G Foods Inc New now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.90% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 1.43M shares traded or 99.09% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR

Another recent and important American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Motley Fool” on January 28, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Atlantic Securities. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Thursday, January 3 report. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 19. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AXP in report on Friday, October 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 6,600 shares. Elm Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 55,232 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). California-based Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ci Invs invested in 424,337 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 137,688 shares. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri reported 6,716 shares stake. Ims Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 700 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 2,680 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,931 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 158,503 shares. Bridges Invest Inc reported 6,981 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Lc has 11,551 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Argent Trust Company decreased Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) stake by 1,528 shares to 9,444 valued at $1.96 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 878 shares and now owns 47,088 shares. Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) was reduced too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.34 million activity. GORDON MARC D had sold 25,948 shares worth $2.80M on Wednesday, September 12. Squeri Stephen J also sold $1.30M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares. 9,000 shares were sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C, worth $960,959.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $34.28M for 12.42 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huge losses at Kraft drag down food names – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Will Escalated Costs Mar B&G Foods’ (BGS) Earnings in Q4? – Zacks.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “10 Undervalued Companies for the Defensive Dividend Stock Investor – GuruFocus.com” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Unilever, Carlyle, Graze, Hershey, Conagra, Post Capital – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 4 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 31.