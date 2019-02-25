Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Reaches $319.03 52-Week High; Telephone & Data Systems Has 1.23 Sentiment

The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) hit a new 52-week high and has $338.17 target or 6.00% above today’s $319.03 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $33.00B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $338.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.98B more. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $319.03. About 47,641 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 112 funds opened new or increased positions, while 91 cut down and sold their stock positions in Telephone & Data Systems Inc. The funds in our database reported: 89.97 million shares, up from 88.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Telephone & Data Systems Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 77 Increased: 77 New Position: 35.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TDS -11.7% as Q4 misses despite ongoing cable growth – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) CEO Ken Meyers on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 results – PRNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Telephone and Data, EMCOR Group, Chart Industries, Alarm, Flexion Therapeutics, and Social Reality â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $9.37 million activity.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices.

The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 255,900 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has risen 29.93% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for 576,820 shares. Nwi Management Lp owns 666,000 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 1.07% invested in the company for 71,850 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.93% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 86,238 shares.

More recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Roper Technologies Maintain Its Acquisition Strategy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 03, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DAT Freight Index | January 2019: Spot market volume remains strong, as seasonal rates decline – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $33.00 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 35.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

Among 5 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Roper Technologies had 6 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 4. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ROP in report on Monday, December 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 160,557 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Montecito Savings Bank And Tru holds 1,846 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bokf Na accumulated 12,815 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Natixis invested in 29,343 shares. 20,852 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Ltd. Moreover, Davis R M has 1.63% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 152,018 shares. 95 were reported by Ironwood Ltd Co. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,528 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nbw Cap Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,142 shares. 12,892 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 13,236 shares. 207,437 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Allen Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $1.54 million were sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12. JOHNSON ROBERT D had sold 750 shares worth $223,778. $1.23M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Crisci Robert. Shares for $156,175 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, September 14. $286,066 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by KNOWLING ROBERT E JR on Monday, November 26. Stipancich John K had sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66M on Tuesday, February 5.